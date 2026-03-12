Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 207.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 81.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 229.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 340.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.2% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised BCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barrington Research upgraded BCE from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. BCE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.14%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

Featured Stories

