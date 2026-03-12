Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 109,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 730,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Pineapple Energy Stock Up 8.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ: PEGY) is a U.S.-based clean energy and targeted electrification company focused on delivering residential and small-commercial customers advanced energy management solutions. The company’s approach centers on integrating hardware, software and installation services to help homeowners transition from fossil fuel–based equipment to electric alternatives. Pineapple Energy positions itself as a one-stop provider for electrification, aiming to streamline the shift to electric vehicles, battery storage and other efficient electric appliances.

The company’s core offerings include a suite of smart home energy products and services such as residential electric vehicle chargers, battery backup systems, smart circuit breakers and infrared heat control devices.

