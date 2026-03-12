Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Newsmax and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newsmax -55.99% -255.61% -46.20% Phoenix New Media -6.35% -4.45% -2.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newsmax 1 1 2 0 2.25 Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Newsmax and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Newsmax currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 201.25%. Given Newsmax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newsmax is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newsmax and Phoenix New Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newsmax $171.02 million 5.39 -$72.17 million ($1.16) -6.15 Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.23 -$7.45 million ($0.56) -3.26

Phoenix New Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newsmax. Newsmax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phoenix New Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Newsmax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”). Newsmax Media is a television broadcaster and multi-platform content publisher with a mixed-revenue model that primarily derives income from (i) digital, linear and over-the-top (“OTT”) television advertising, (ii) online web and digital advertising, (iii) cable license fees and streaming subscriptions, and (iv) subscriptions to online and print publications. Newsmax Media uses original news, syndicated services and editorial content to draw consumers to its media outlets, including through its highly-rated TV channel, digital websites and print publications, and its website, Newsmax.com, in order to sell advertising to third party marketers. Newsmax Media also sells subscriptions to its own streaming, digital and print products through its channels and platforms. Newsmax Media differentiates itself in a crowded media marketplace, among other things, through broad distribution of Newsmax Media’s content across linear cable, OTT streaming, and digital and print platforms, all with a focus on content related to politics, health, finance and lifestyle for an audience primarily comprised of viewers who are 45 years old or older. Newsmax Media’s industry leading digital brand, which started in 1998, enabled it to launch Newsmax, its linear cable channel, in 2014. Today, each month, more than 40 million Americans watch, read and listen to Newsmax. The Newsmax channel is currently carried by major Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (“MVPDs”) cable/satellite systems in the United States. Nielsen reports that Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news network in the United States, with 21 million regular viewers, and is one of the 15 most viewed basic cable programs. In 2023, Nielsen reported that Newsmax was the only cable news channel with ratings growth across all dayparts, seeing a 42% increase in total viewership in prime time, 16% in daytime, 23% in total day, including a 69% increase in total day viewership among adults between age 35 and 64, and an 11% increase in access. As such, Newsmax Media became the first major digital brand to become the fastest-growing cable news platform. Meanwhile, competitor Fox News saw a 6% decline in viewership for total day and a 2% decline in prime time during the same time period. In the first half of 2024, Newsmax’s total viewership in prime time grew by 41%, including a 10% increase among adults between the ages of 35 and 64, and by 36% in total day, including a 16% increase among adults between 35 and 64. In comparison, Fox News experienced a 10% increase in prime time viewership, including a 10% increase among adults between age 35 and 64, and a 2% increase in total day, including a 1% increase among adults between age 35 and 64. Overall, Newsmax’s total day ratings grew by 36% in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, compared to 7% growth for MSNBC, a 2% growth for Fox News, a 3% growth for CNN, a 7% decline for CNBC and a 36% decline for Newsnation. Newsmax Media was incorporated as Sequoia Digital Corporation in the State of Nevada in 1998. In 1999, Newsmax Media changed its name from Sequoia Digital Corporation to Newsmax.com, Inc. In 2001, Newsmax Media changed its name from Newsmax.com, Inc. to Newsmax Media, Inc. In 2006, Newsmax Media became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NMX Holdings, LLC. In 2014, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Nevada to Delaware and consummated a corporate reorganization in which the members of NMX Holdings, LLC exchanged their membership interests in NMX Holdings, LLC for capital stock of Newsmax Media. In 2024, Newsmax Media consummated a corporate reorganization. Newsmax Inc. was formed as a new holding company that owns all of the outstanding shares of the operating company, Newsmax Media. The stockholders of Newsmax Media exchanged their shares of capital stock in Newsmax Media for the same class and number of shares in Newsmax Inc. Subsequently, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Delaware to Florida. As a result of this reorganization, Newsmax Inc. became the direct holding company and the sole shareholder of Newsmax Media. Newsmax Media’s ownership of its subsidiaries was not affected or changed as a result of this reorganization. The principal executive offices of the Company are located in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.