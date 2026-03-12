Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pharming Group’s conference call:

Pharming delivered a strong 2025: total revenues of €376.1M (+27% YoY), Q4 revenue +15%, adjusted operating profit of €36.4M (vs a loss in 2024), operating cash flow of €54.7M, and year-end cash of €181.1M.

The company reaffirmed 2026 guidance of €405M–€425M revenue (8–13% growth) and operating expenses of €330M–€335M, with >€60M incremental R&D investment while emphasizing continued financial discipline.

Near‑term pipeline catalysts could be material: enrollment for leniolisib Phase 2 trials is complete with top‑line data expected in H2 2026, and napazimone pivotal enrollment should finish in 2026 with a readout by end‑2027.

Regulatory uncertainty for Joenja after an FDA complete response letter for the pediatric 4–11 label; a Type A meeting is scheduled end‑March to define resubmission needs, though CHMP and PMDA decisions in EU/Japan are imminent.

RUCONEST remains resilient in high‑attack HAE patients but faces competitive pressure from new therapies, and management expects a Q1 2026 US RUCONEST revenue headwind of ~7–9% due to inventory normalization.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharming Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 11,310.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

