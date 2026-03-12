Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

