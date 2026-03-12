Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$27.87. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$26.92, with a volume of 1,126,036 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.94.

In related news, insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 128,877 shares in the company, valued at C$2,935,818.06. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

