PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 21,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 42,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a market cap of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.
Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust is an unincorporated statutory trust established in 2018 by PDC Energy under Delaware law to hold non-operated royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The trust’s assets derive from a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests originally contributed by PDC Energy, primarily focused on the Delaware Basin of West Texas. As a royalty trust, PermRock does not engage in drilling or field operations but instead receives royalty income from production generated by third-party operators.
The core business activity of PermRock revolves around collecting and distributing net profits interest and mineral royalty payments from producing wells.
Featured Stories
