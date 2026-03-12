Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,640 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,762,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 751,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 268,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 728.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 280,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 247,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after buying an additional 97,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,090. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

