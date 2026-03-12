Patricia Nakache Acquires 13,157 Shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.61. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,283.41. The trade was a 1,529.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ThredUp stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 237,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ThredUp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 3,625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,043 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 153.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,412,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 855,630 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 30.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

