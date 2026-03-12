Parcl Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715.18 Thousand (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Parcl has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $715.18 thousand worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parcl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01455277 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $777,712.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

