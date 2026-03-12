Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

