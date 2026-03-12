PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

PAR Technology Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 651,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,031. The firm has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 186,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,418.11. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $29,889.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,705.39. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 722,237 shares of company stock worth $21,772,998 and sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

