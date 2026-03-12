Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 188 and last traded at GBX 197, with a volume of 26114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.98. The company has a market capitalization of £39.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.01.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

Further Reading

