Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 89.48%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

PHI stock opened at GBX 920 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 891.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 795.79. The stock has a market cap of £762.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 494.62 and a one year high of GBX 997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

