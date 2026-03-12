Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 89.48%.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance
PHI stock opened at GBX 920 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 891.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 795.79. The stock has a market cap of £762.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 494.62 and a one year high of GBX 997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
