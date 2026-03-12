Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 312.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $232.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

