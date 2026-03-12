Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 5.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 135,456,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 100,988,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONDS shares. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ondas Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

In related news, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,963.52. The trade was a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ondas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Read More

