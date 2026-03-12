Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Update

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,915 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the February 12th total of 158,751 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconetix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Onconetix as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconetix Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of ONCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,010. Onconetix has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $895,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.51.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

