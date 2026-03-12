Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,292. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.