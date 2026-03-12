Oliver Engert Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $23,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,909.60. This represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 6th, Oliver Engert bought 750 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $18,307.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Oliver Engert bought 250 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,275.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $24,770.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Enovis stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Enovis Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 42.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 30,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

