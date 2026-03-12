Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $77,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 273.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $4,903,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,162,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,055,222.69. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the sale, the director owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research set a $138.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ODFL opened at $188.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $221.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.