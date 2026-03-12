Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $12.94. Oil States International shares last traded at $12.9250, with a volume of 2,373,151 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Oil States International Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.92 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $99,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,109,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,637. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 20.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 221.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oil States International by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

