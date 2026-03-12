OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €271.00 and last traded at €262.00. Approximately 7,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €257.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.38.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

