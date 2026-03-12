Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,363 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 12th total of 46,957 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ODYY opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Health
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.