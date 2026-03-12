Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,363 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 12th total of 46,957 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ODYY opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

