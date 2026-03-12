Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Ocugen Trading Up 29.9%

OCGN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 2,626.38% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%.The firm had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ocugen by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,849,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,978,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2,256.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,410,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer initiated coverage at “Outperform” with a $10 price target (implies ~334% upside vs. current levels), bringing fresh institutional attention and a large bullish valuation anchor for the stock. Oppenheimer Starts Ocugen at Outperform

Oppenheimer initiated coverage at “Outperform” with a $10 price target (implies ~334% upside vs. current levels), bringing fresh institutional attention and a large bullish valuation anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS estimates for multiple 2026 quarters and lifted FY2026 forecasts slightly, signaling improving analyst outlook on near-term performance and clinical progress. HC Wainwright estimate updates

HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS estimates for multiple 2026 quarters and lifted FY2026 forecasts slightly, signaling improving analyst outlook on near-term performance and clinical progress. Positive Sentiment: Ocugen completed enrollment for its Phase 3 OCU400 gene‑therapy trial — a major clinical milestone that derisks the program timeline and supports future value if readouts are positive. Phase 3 enrollment complete

Ocugen completed enrollment for its Phase 3 OCU400 gene‑therapy trial — a major clinical milestone that derisks the program timeline and supports future value if readouts are positive. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying (≈5,566 calls, ~62% above typical call volume) suggests speculative or directional bullish positioning from options traders, which can amplify upside moves in the underlying stock.

Unusually large call buying (≈5,566 calls, ~62% above typical call volume) suggests speculative or directional bullish positioning from options traders, which can amplify upside moves in the underlying stock. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage summarized 2025 results and clinical progress across Ocugen’s gene‑therapy pipeline — useful for context but not a single clear price catalyst. 2025 results & pipeline update

Press coverage summarized 2025 results and clinical progress across Ocugen’s gene‑therapy pipeline — useful for context but not a single clear price catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison pieces mention Ocugen alongside peers; these can influence sentiment but are not primary drivers of today’s move. Peer performance comparison

Sector comparison pieces mention Ocugen alongside peers; these can influence sentiment but are not primary drivers of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several longer‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2029 and FY2028), reducing some future profitability expectations and highlighting execution/visibility risk beyond 2026. HC Wainwright long‑term estimate cuts

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

