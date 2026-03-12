Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $58.2460, with a volume of 9464651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.
OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded OXY from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target to $66, signaling stronger Street support and providing near-term buying pressure. Piper Sandler Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Warren Buffett’s rationale for owning OXY and arguing the investment thesis still holds are supporting investor confidence (Buffett-linked narrative helps sentiment given Berkshire’s past transactions). What Warren Buffett Saw In Occidental Petroleum
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow shows above-normal call volume and directionally bullish activity, a short-term technical/flow catalyst that can amplify upside moves. Call Volume Above Normal
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~12.6% in February (to ~2.9% of shares), reducing one source of downside pressure and the potential for future squeezes to drive price. Short Interest Report
- Neutral Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target from $41 to $54 but maintained a Sell rating—this narrows downside in Street targets but the sell stance tempers the bullish signal. Goldman Sachs Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst fair-value and target revisions cluster in the mid-to-high $50s after Q4 and 2026 guidance—this recalibration helps explain mixed analyst actions and creates a defined range for expectations. Narrative & Targets Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Occidental disclosed a US$1.20B debt tender and covenant changes — items investors may view as balance-sheet management that could carry short-term refinancing or covenant risk. Review the terms to assess investor impact. Debt Tender & Covenant Changes
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines: President Trump said he would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the Iran war—action that could add supply and cap oil prices, a headwind for E&P names including OXY. Trump: Tap SPR
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pieces arguing the “war premium” is fading and favoring Exxon over Occidental point to relative-risk concerns and could divert investor flows away from OXY. Why I Favor Exxon Over Occidental
- Negative Sentiment: Recent oil-price reversals tied to Middle East volatility have driven intraday pullbacks in OXY; sector-wide crude swings remain the primary immediate driver of share moves. Oil Price Reversal Analysis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 85.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 211,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.34.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
