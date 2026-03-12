Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $58.2460, with a volume of 9464651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Insider Activity

Key Occidental Petroleum News

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 85.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 211,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Articles

