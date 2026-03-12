Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 34 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 83.27% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Here are the key takeaways from Oakley Capital Investments’ conference call:

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

NAV and returns — OCI’s NAV per share was 738p (total NAV GBP 1.2bn) with a 6% FY2025 NAV return and a 10‑year shareholder return of 362%, while TSR was 15% in the year helped by the vLex exit and inclusion in the FTSE 250.

— OCI’s NAV per share was 738p (total NAV GBP 1.2bn) with a 6% FY2025 NAV return and a 10‑year shareholder return of 362%, while TSR was 15% in the year helped by the vLex exit and inclusion in the FTSE 250. Portfolio operating momentum — The portfolio delivered c.11% organic LTM‑weighted EBITDA growth (c.20% including M&A), with Clio, Phenna, TechInsights and Bright Stars the largest NAV contributors and earnings growth the main driver of valuation gains.

— The portfolio delivered c.11% organic LTM‑weighted EBITDA growth (c.20% including M&A), with Clio, Phenna, TechInsights and Bright Stars the largest NAV contributors and earnings growth the main driver of valuation gains. AI strategy and capabilities — Oakley has created an AI Lab, leverages Turing Capital exposure, and is embedding AI into due diligence and portfolio operations, viewing AI as a structural tailwind while noting 70% of NAV is in physical delivery businesses less exposed to AI disruption.

— Oakley has created an AI Lab, leverages Turing Capital exposure, and is embedding AI into due diligence and portfolio operations, viewing AI as a structural tailwind while noting 70% of NAV is in physical delivery businesses less exposed to AI disruption. Near‑term liquidity pressure — OCI has c.£992m of outstanding commitments versus c.£191m of available liquidity (plus a £75m accordion), leaving cover thinner than target and reliant on planned realizations and refinancings to meet calls.

— OCI has c.£992m of outstanding commitments versus c.£191m of available liquidity (plus a £75m accordion), leaving cover thinner than target and reliant on planned realizations and refinancings to meet calls. Capital allocation — The board has prioritized share buybacks over dividends (£52m returned so far, buyback program ongoing) and is pursuing actions to resolve direct investments (e.g., North Sails) to enhance shareholder returns.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

LON:OCI opened at GBX 514 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 144.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £855.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.38. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 438 and a twelve month high of GBX 580.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Pearce purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 542 per share, with a total value of £49,593. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.