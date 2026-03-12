NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 160,363 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,108,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,120 shares of company stock worth $251,344,814. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

