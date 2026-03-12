NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Nebius to build hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure — a major follow‑on to its cloud partnerships that supports longer‑term GPU demand. Read More.

NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Nebius to build hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure — a major follow‑on to its cloud partnerships that supports longer‑term GPU demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/news flow: NVIDIA released the Nemotron 3 super model (aimed at advanced agentic AI) and is launching agentic/AI infrastructure initiatives ahead of GTC, which can drive new GPU and software adoption. Read More.

Product/news flow: NVIDIA released the Nemotron 3 super model (aimed at advanced agentic AI) and is launching agentic/AI infrastructure initiatives ahead of GTC, which can drive new GPU and software adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and investments continue: Nvidia made a significant investment and multi‑year supply/compute deals with startups (Thinking Machines Lab) that will deploy large volumes of Nvidia systems — a direct demand signal for future GPU shipments. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and investments continue: Nvidia made a significant investment and multi‑year supply/compute deals with startups (Thinking Machines Lab) that will deploy large volumes of Nvidia systems — a direct demand signal for future GPU shipments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply‑chain and customer confirmations: Suppliers and partners (Coherent, Scintil Photonics) are publicly describing multibillion‑dollar, multi‑year NVIDIA deals and product testing — underlining durable commercial pull for Nvidia chips and optics. Read More.

Supply‑chain and customer confirmations: Suppliers and partners (Coherent, Scintil Photonics) are publicly describing multibillion‑dollar, multi‑year NVIDIA deals and product testing — underlining durable commercial pull for Nvidia chips and optics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is steady: Feb CPI was largely in line with expectations, keeping the macro risk profile stable for growth names like NVIDIA. Read More.

Macro backdrop is steady: Feb CPI was largely in line with expectations, keeping the macro risk profile stable for growth names like NVIDIA. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/street tone remains mostly constructive — multiple outlets reiterate buy/bull narratives ahead of GTC, which may support momentum but also sets high expectations for the event. Read More.

Analyst/street tone remains mostly constructive — multiple outlets reiterate buy/bull narratives ahead of GTC, which may support momentum but also sets high expectations for the event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Ajay K. Puri disclosed sale of 300,000 shares (~$54.8M at the time), trimming his stake — an event some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Ajay K. Puri disclosed sale of 300,000 shares (~$54.8M at the time), trimming his stake — an event some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: analysts (Bernstein and others) flag potential export licensing or tighter rules on AI chip exports — any new curbs would be a material headwind for NVDA’s international sales. Read More.

Regulatory risk: analysts (Bernstein and others) flag potential export licensing or tighter rules on AI chip exports — any new curbs would be a material headwind for NVDA’s international sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/short‑term headlines: high‑profile critics and social commentary (e.g., Michael Burry’s comments) add noise and can amplify short‑term volatility even if they lack immediate operational impact. Read More.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,120 shares of company stock worth $251,344,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

