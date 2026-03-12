Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Stock Position Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 328,201 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,037,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,456 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 450,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 646,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

