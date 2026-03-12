NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.7450. 15,854,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 27,322,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Key NuScale Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Framatome expanded its partnership with NuScale to support fuel fabrication in Europe and the U.S., strengthening NuScale’s global supply chain and fuel delivery path for its NRC‑approved SMR technology. This helps execution risk on the supply side. Read More.

Framatome expanded its partnership with NuScale to support fuel fabrication in Europe and the U.S., strengthening NuScale’s global supply chain and fuel delivery path for its NRC‑approved SMR technology. This helps execution risk on the supply side. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term outlook pieces emphasize high uncertainty for SMR plays and outline scenarios for upside if projects like TVA’s 6 GW plan scale, but these are speculative and do not remove near-term legal/financing pressure. Read More.

Longer-term outlook pieces emphasize high uncertainty for SMR plays and outline scenarios for upside if projects like TVA’s 6 GW plan scale, but these are speculative and do not remove near-term legal/financing pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced class-action suits and investor‑alert campaigns against NuScale and certain executives for alleged securities violations tied to the May–Nov 2025 period; firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions (April 20, 2026 deadline). The volume of filings creates a sustained legal overhang and reputational risk. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or announced class-action suits and investor‑alert campaigns against NuScale and certain executives for alleged securities violations tied to the May–Nov 2025 period; firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions (April 20, 2026 deadline). The volume of filings creates a sustained legal overhang and reputational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Street research has trimmed NuScale’s fair‑value estimates and some analysts downgraded the name as ENTRA1 commercialization questions and execution/funding risks mounted — a valuation reset that pressures investor sentiment and makes financing dilution more painful. Read More.

Street research has trimmed NuScale’s fair‑value estimates and some analysts downgraded the name as ENTRA1 commercialization questions and execution/funding risks mounted — a valuation reset that pressures investor sentiment and makes financing dilution more painful. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent financials showed deeper losses and very low revenue, and the company filed a new US$1 billion at‑the‑market equity plan (while withdrawing an earlier $750M plan), amplifying dilution concerns and prompting near‑term selling. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,451.44. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

