NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,650 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the February 12th total of 4,878 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NRXPW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 16,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research pipeline includes small‐molecule candidates designed to address underlying pathophysiological mechanisms implicated in conditions such as Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Long COVID. Leveraging a proprietary formulation and delivery approach, NRx seeks to advance compounds that have demonstrated safety in prior studies toward new indications with significant unmet medical need.

Among its lead programs, NRx is developing NP-120 (sarizotan) for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that impacts brain development in young girls.

