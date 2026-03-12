Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $82.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

