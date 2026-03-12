Northland Securities Lifts Earnings Estimates for NetApp

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.30. Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.42.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $97.58 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $126.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 18.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NetApp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,758.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

