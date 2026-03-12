Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,273,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,191 shares.The stock last traded at $27.9120 and had previously closed at $28.59.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Citigroup raised its price target on NOG to $34 and maintained a "buy" rating — this gives institutional backing and a clear near‑term upside case for the shares.

Northern announced a proposed underwritten public offering of up to $200 million of common stock (with a 30‑day option to increase by $30M). The filing signals capital raising but outcome depends on pricing, use of proceeds and timing.

The offering was priced: 7,207,208 shares (plus a 30‑day option for 1,081,081 additional shares) — this confirms near‑term dilution and likely drove selling pressure. The market reaction was immediate in some coverage noting NOG "sinks after launching stock offering."

The offering was priced: 7,207,208 shares (plus a 30‑day option for 1,081,081 additional shares) — this confirms near‑term dilution and likely drove selling pressure. The market reaction was immediate in some coverage noting NOG “sinks after launching stock offering.” Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered near‑term EPS estimates across multiple quarters: Q1 2026 to $0.67 (from $0.73), Q2 2026 to $0.45 (from $0.59), Q3 2027 to $0.59 (from $0.76) and Q4 2027 to $0.62 (from $0.74); Zacks also models FY2028 at $3.95. These cuts reduce near‑term earnings expectations and may pressure valuation (NOG’s trailing PE is elevated). (Zacks Research reports)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 779,492 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 230,899 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 20.0% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 364.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 545.45%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

