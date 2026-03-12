North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.66), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $250.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE NOA traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 122,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,969. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

