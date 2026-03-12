Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Niterra, formerly known as NGK SPARK PLUG Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in advanced ceramic technologies and automotive components. The company’s core product lines include spark plugs, ceramic substrates, oxygen sensors and other precision components designed to optimize engine performance and reduce emissions. In addition to traditional ignition products, Niterra produces substrates for catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters and a growing range of fuel-cell and hydrogen-related components.

Beyond its automotive focus, Niterra’s ceramics business supplies materials for industrial applications such as semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and environmental systems.

