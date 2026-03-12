Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$876.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.5 million. Netskope also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to -0.070–0.060 EPS.

Netskope Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. Netskope has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTSK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Netskope from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netskope from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

Insider Transactions at Netskope

In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re‑rating potential. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re‑rating potential. Positive Sentiment: FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near‑term catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Target

FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI‑native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Business Insider: Netskope One AI Security

AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI‑native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. American Banking News: Analyst Consensus

Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near‑term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Investor Presentation

Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near‑term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against Netskope executives under federal securities laws; such probes can create legal/settlement risk and near‑term headline volatility. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $41,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netskope by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Netskope by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netskope in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Netskope by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Further Reading

