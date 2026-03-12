Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Netskope from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

NTSK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Netskope has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

In related news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares in the company, valued at $712,019.88. This trade represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter worth about $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,006,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,463,000.

Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re‑rating potential. GlobeNewswire Press Release

FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near‑term catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Target

AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled "Netskope One AI Security," positioning the company as an AI‑native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Business Insider: Netskope One AI Security

Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages' consensus is "Moderate Buy," which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. American Banking News: Analyst Consensus

Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near‑term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Investor Presentation

Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Shareholder investigation announced — Law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against Netskope executives under federal securities laws; such probes can create legal/settlement risk and near‑term headline volatility. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

