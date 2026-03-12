Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.56. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 11,449 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Neste OYJ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

About Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

