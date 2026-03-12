Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 133,845 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $2,743,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 186.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 131.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,704,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Ashley W. Hanscom sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $193,703.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,731.24. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,337,936 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.