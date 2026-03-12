Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 979,783 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1,712.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of MDU Resources Group worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,087,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,105,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,599,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 651,136 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 460,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Charles M. Kelley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

Featured Stories

