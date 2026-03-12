Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 257.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 445.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $219.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

