Natixis Advisors LLC Has $21.59 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $159.20 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

