Natixis Advisors LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VGT opened at $735.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.