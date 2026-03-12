Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 57,565 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,565 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Sealed Air worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Sealed Air by 18.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 691,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Atlas FRM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

