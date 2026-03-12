Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MetLife by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,649,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 272,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 137,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

