National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Short Interest Update

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,935 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 12th total of 9,941 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NHPBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 2,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. National Healthcare Properties has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

National Healthcare Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from National Healthcare Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

