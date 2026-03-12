National Bank Financial Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $7.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.29 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 81,727,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,563,000 after buying an additional 20,074,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,456,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 711,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,717,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,254 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,112,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

