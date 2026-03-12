Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 915 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $186,778.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 150,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,799,542.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $599,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.

On Monday, February 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $694,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total transaction of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total transaction of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total transaction of $1,082,725.92.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.82. 101,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Key Natera News

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $600.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: MyOme announced the Zenith™ portfolio with Natera and launched long‑read methylation analysis at ACMG 2026 — a commercial/technology collaboration that could broaden Natera’s rare‑disease whole‑genome and epigenetic testing capabilities and help expand addressable market and clinical utility over time. MyOme Debuts Zenith™ Portfolio with Natera and Launches Long-Read Methylation Analysis at ACMG 2026

MyOme announced the Zenith™ portfolio with Natera and launched long‑read methylation analysis at ACMG 2026 — a commercial/technology collaboration that could broaden Natera’s rare‑disease whole‑genome and epigenetic testing capabilities and help expand addressable market and clinical utility over time. Neutral Sentiment: Natera presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (transcript available). Management commentary in the presentation could provide useful color on product launches, adoption trends, and margin/reimbursement dynamics — read for guidance but the transcript itself is informational rather than catalytic. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Presents at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript

Natera presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (transcript available). Management commentary in the presentation could provide useful color on product launches, adoption trends, and margin/reimbursement dynamics — read for guidance but the transcript itself is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,623 shares (~$1.15M at ~$204.13) and reduced his stake ~3.47%; other insiders (CFO Michael Brophy, John Fesko, Solomon Moshkevich) also sold smaller positions. Multiple insider sales on the same date increase perceived near‑term selling risk and likely explain part of downward pressure on the shares. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera



Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

