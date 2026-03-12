Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,809,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,761 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $248,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,648,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,366,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $406,823,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Nasdaq by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,535,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,975 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 697,340 shares of company stock worth $66,803,072 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

